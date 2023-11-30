Ghanaian rapper, Freda Rhymz has finally spoken out on the swirling rumours concerning her relationship with artiste, AMG Armani.

Loudmouth social commentator, Showboy accused Freda of trading her music career for love after being supposedly spellbound by AMG Armani, her supposed lover.

Addressing the speculations about a year on, Freda Rhymz said such false claims are Showboy’s usual gimmicks on social media.

She believes it is part of a grand scheme to sabotage AMG Armani’s reputation and create discord in their relationship.

She expressed disappointment in Showboy for resorting to spreading false information to seek attention and stir up drama.

Freda asserted that, she is a strong-willed woman who cannot be easily influenced or manipulated by external forces.

She maintained that, her closeness with anyone stems from genuine friendships, not spells.

Asked about her current relationship with AMG Armani, Freda Rhymes said they are associate not lovers.

She added that, she has risen above the drama and is focused on pursuing her musical aspirations.

Freda is currently promoting her a new single, ‘Focus on Me’.