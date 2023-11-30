Ghanaian actor, Lilwin is swelling with pride as one of his students gains admission to Prempeh College.

Aduboffour Oheneba Boateng, who is the Boys Prefect of Great Minds International achieved an impressive aggregate of 13.

He is part of the first batch of pupils to sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) since the school’s inception five years ago.

Lilwin took to social media to celebrate Oheneba Boateng’s remarkable achievement, while urging Ghanians to disregard rumors of poor academic performance or cancellation of his candidates’ results.

As the proprietor, he said the school’s management opted not to publicize the success to avoid assumptions of that he influenced results with his fame.

Lilwin encouraged parents to consider enrolling their children in his institution for academic excellence.