Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha has shared a video where he beamed with excitement after being involved in an intimate scene with BBNaija star, Mercy Eke while on a movie set.

On his Instagram page, the actor shared the video which began with a brief conversation between himself and Mercy Eke.

A passionate scene then broke out between the duo with Mercy Eke straddling Charles in bed who in turn, grabbed her backside, sprinkling kisses from her chest to stomach areas.

As the scene inched to a close, Charles Okocha could be heard telling the director not to end it.

Bearing a wide grin on his face punctuated by spasms of laughter, Okocha got down from the bed, conceding that it was the best night of the production.

He wrote in his post, “This is the kinda scene JAY Z can align with, W/ @official_mercyeke 🎥/ @jaytee_yna”.

Some of his followers who commented on the video insinuated the actors might have perhaps extended the sex scene behind the cameras.

Here are some comments:

ianbuike wrote: Why that guy close to the director dey vex.

Another commentator said, “Hit the like if you believe this two did it behind the camera”.