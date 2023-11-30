The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has reacted to concerns raised by the Special Prosecutor regarding an alleged coordinated effort by certain judges to dismiss cases brought before the courts by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to GBA, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng should have followed established legal procedures, including taking the matter to the Supreme Court instead of making public statements.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the GBA, Saviour Kudze, in an interview on Adom News said if Mr. Agyebeng is dissatisfied with a High Court decision, he can appeal to the Court of Appeals and subsequently to the Supreme Court rather than resorting to public statements.

“We believe the approach by the OSP is not the most appropriate in the sense that if a High Court or a court of first instance decides on a case and you are not satisfied, you have to exhaust the legal process. For instance you can go for appeal through to the Supreme Court” he added.

Mr, Kudze cited when a High Court decided that Dr. Stephen Opuni’s case should start afresh, the Attorney General appealed against the decision at the Appeals Court and it was overturned as an example and that is what they expect the Special Prosecutor to do.

He stated that, if the OSP follows all the processes and is able to back his concerns with facts and evidence, the Judges who are thwarting his efforts may be prohibited from sitting on his cases.

These comments from the GBA’s PRO are in response to Mr. Agyebeng’s recent statements during a press conference.

During the press conference, the Special Prosecutor accused the judiciary of displaying a disregard for the powers of his office by hastily dismissing its cases.

Mr. Agyebeng cautioned that the country faces the risk of losing the battle against corruption if his office cannot achieve its set objectives.

“As I mentioned earlier, I am not sounding like a prophet of doom, but there is a looming threat ahead of us. Very soon, a murderer might boldly seek an injunction. Should I feel frustrated and resign? I took an oath, and in my life, when I undertake a responsibility, I execute it to the best of my ability,” he emphasized.