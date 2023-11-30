Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo is urging the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to remain resolute in his fight against corruption.

This follows some comments made by Mr. Agyebeng during a press conference yesterday.

While addressing journalists, the Special Prosecutor accused the judiciary of exhibiting some disregard for his office’s powers through the hasty dismissiveness of its cases.

Mr. Agyebeng warned that the country risks losing the fight against corruption should his office fail to meet its set goals.

“As I said, I wasn’t sounding like a prophet of doom but there is doom looming ahead of us, that very soon a murderer will boldly walk to go to seek an injunction. Should I feel frustrated and resign? I took an oath and in my life when I take on the reins to do something, I do it to the best of my ability,’ he stressed.

But speaking in an interview with Joy FM, Mr. Domelevo urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor to collaborate more with other agencies including civil society organisations in the fight against corruption.

He explained that, collaborating with people or getting assistance from institutions would not hinder his work as the Special Prosecutor.

“Bring the civil society people on board, form partnerships. People think that when you link up or collaborate with other people, it means you are no more independent. I disagree. I don’t think that is the meaning of independence. You can still collaborate with people and do your work as expected of you,” he added.

He further urged the Special Prosecutor not to resign or give up his fight on corruption since justice always prevails.

“As for resignation or giving up, I will urge him that he should not do that. He should continue fighting. At the end of the day, right will prevail against wrong.”