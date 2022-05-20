Rapper, Ayesem says singer Sista Afia has failed to acknowledge him for the songs he wrote for her.

He alleged that, he wrote five songs for the Jeje hitmaker, including her diss track to rapper Freda Rhymz, You Got Nerves, but he never got the credit.

Aside from You Got Nerves, Ayesem said he wrote Slay Queen, Corner Corner featuring Kelvyn Boy, Asuoden featuring Kuami Eugene and Paper featuring Victor AD for Sista Afia.

Though all these songs were hits, Ayesem in an interview with KMJ on Joy Prime claimed Sista Afia “never picked up a phone to call me to say thank you”.

The Koti hitmaker said he has not confronted the Weather hitmaker about the matter due to their long standing relationship.

“I decided not to talk about this whole thing because I felt she was a sister. I like Sista Afia because of her voice. She is powerful when it comes to singing. I liked her from day one so I just wanted to support her” he averred.

Sista Afia is yet to respond to Ayesem’s claims.

MORE: