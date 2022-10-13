Fans of Freda Rhymz have something to be excited about as the songstress has announced a great comeback after going on a hiatus.

After she made headline with her ‘beef’ with Sista Afia and Eno Barony, Freda disappeared from the entertainment scene.

Fans were left with more questions than answers when her social media pages were left inactive and she exited from her record label.

Two years down the line, Freda has reappeared and has posted some saucy photos on her Instagram page.

She was clad in an all black outfit while flaunting the interior of her car.

Freda Rhymz announced a new track is on the way and her fans should anticipate her rebirth.