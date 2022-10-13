The Divisional Senior and Junior Staff Union of the Metro Mass Transport Limited has declared a strike in protest against the Managing Director (MD), Albert Adu Boahene.

The staff union is also demanding the removal of two other top executives, arguing their continuous stay in office will collapse the company.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, an executive, Francis Gyampa, said the plight of workers continues to worsen with no attention from management.

These among other things, he noted, have accounted for the strike.



“Management has refused to pay some deductions effected on staff salaries at various periods since 2018, personal loans deducted at the source, tier two and three pension scheme deductions.



“Thus, for the past five years, no Metro Mass Transit Limited worker has received a full salary. After 20 years in operations, MMTL has virtually no salary structure,” he said.

Reacting to the strike action, the Public Relations Officer of MMT, George Krobea Asante, said he has every right to declare it illegal.

This, according to him, is because the group has not followed due processes, also the Divisional Union Chairman says he is not aware of the strike action.

Admitting there have been some arrears, he, however, stated it dates back to 2016, adding it is not as a result of poor managerial skills.

Mr Asante said the current management has done its best to pay off some arrears but there is still a lot to be paid because it is not easy to work, mobilise and pay.

“At a point, workers for four months weren’t paid salaries. These workers complain every time that we do not have buses and blame management but they try to sabotage every MD who comes to change the phase of the company,” he added.