Fire has engulfed a Metro Mass transit bus on the Accra-Tema Motorway near the Ashaiman under-bridge.

Though the cause of fire is yet to be known, the incident reportedly occurred around 3:pm on Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ:

Information indicated that the whereabouts of the driver and passengers on board were yet to be established.

Reports indicate heavy traffic is building up on the stretch due to the accident.

A twitter user, who posted a video from the scene, urged motorists to be cautious.

More soon….