A medical practitioner (name withheld) has narrated how a seven-month-old pregnant woman died as result of lackadaisical attitude portrayed by some health professionals in the country.

According to him, whilst on duty one morning around 9:am, a patient was brought to the Trauma Hospital at Winneba in the Central region.

He said the patient, who had no knowledge of being pregnant for seven months, was suffering from high blood pressure and high sugar level.

To add to her ordeal, the baby in her womb was dead.

The doctor, sharing the woman’s ordeal on social discussion segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem dubbed, ‘Y’asem Nie,’ said after realising the hospital was not well equipped to handle the woman’s condition he referred her to a better equipped hospital.

“I was the only doctor on duty that day and so after realising the woman’s problem was serious, I only managed it and referred her to a higher facility,” he said.

But, attempts to get through to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to admit the pregnant woman failed until 5:pm that day when there was a green light.

“We called all the big hospitals realising the woman’s situation was worsening, but got hold of none until 5:pm. The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, which later responded to our calls, declined to admit the woman and gave a tall list of flimsy excuses.”

After being denied by the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, the doctored said he referred the patient to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) and kept contact with the ambulance team transporting the pregnant woman to KBTH throughout the journey.

He was, however, told hours later that, the pregnant woman was still in the ambulance as at 10:pm, after also being denied by KBTH and three other hospitals.

“Can you believe that as at 9 to 10:pm the patient was still in the ambulance? Apparently, she had been rejected by Korle-Bu. The woman was then sent to the 37 Military Hospital where she was also denied for lack of beds. She was later sent to the Police Hospital and Ridge Hospital where she was also denied,” he noted.

The pregnant woman, according to the doctor, having been brought back to the Winneba Trauma Hospital around 12:am was later called by the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

“After being admitted by the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, she gave up the ghost within 48 hours,” he said.

To him, the death of the woman could have been prevented.

He said his narration is not to undermine the work of health professionals in the country, but to call for certain changes to be made in “our health delivery system to make Ghana a better place.”