Nigerian disk jockey, Timileyin Joshua, popularly referred to as DJ Tosh, has set a world record for longest ‘dj-ing’ after playing for five continuous days.

DJ Tosh announced his decision to take up the challenge on January 14, 2020.

The announcement was followed by massive support and buzz on social media.

The marathon started on January 22 and lasted five days in total without him getting a minute of sleep.

He completed the challenge on January 26 after playing music for 120 hours amidst jubilation.