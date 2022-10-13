US rapper Meek Mill will be teaming up with African music stars such as Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, P Square, and Davido among other notable music stars like Gyakie, Asake, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and Camidoh for the Afronation festival 2022.
The show, scheduled to take place on 29th and 30th December 2022 in Accra, will have stars lined up to celebrate the Yuletide.
Other musicians billed for the event include Adekunle Gold, Rema, CKay, Kamo Mphela, and Dadju.
Earlier, the Philadelphia rapper talked about coming to Africa to jam on a few shows.
Meek Mill has been consistent in voicing out about visiting Africa, and December 2022 seems to be legit and confirmed for him.
