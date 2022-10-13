US rapper Meek Mill will be teaming up with African music stars such as Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, P Square, and Davido among other notable music stars like Gyakie, Asake, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and Camidoh for the Afronation festival 2022.

The show, scheduled to take place on 29th and 30th December 2022 in Accra, will have stars lined up to celebrate the Yuletide.

Other musicians billed for the event include Adekunle Gold, Rema, CKay, Kamo Mphela, and Dadju.

#ANG2022 Phase 2 Line-up! 💃🏾💃🏾@MeekMill and @asakemusik have been added to the line-up and we can’t wait to see them take to our stage this December! 🥳



Secure your ticket now via the link in bio 📲 pic.twitter.com/if2BZBLqkb — Afro Nation (@afronation) October 12, 2022

Earlier, the Philadelphia rapper talked about coming to Africa to jam on a few shows.

Meek Mill has been consistent in voicing out about visiting Africa, and December 2022 seems to be legit and confirmed for him.

I’m tryna come to Africa this December also … the first time I got locked up …. The other times didn’t fully get worked out! Who is the biggest promoters handling that! I need to perform dreams and nightmares in Africa! And all my other ish! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 28, 2022

In Africa I don’t wanna get in politics I wanna do a few shows and not conflict it’s enough money for everyone… I need to get to Africa!!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 3, 2022

I wanna throw a Africa show wit dreams of 5k people from america flew in for the experience and vibe and mix cultures,.. new vibes! We need to make that connection with black Americans and real African people… I know I can handle these type shows we gotta create the waves! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 28, 2022

