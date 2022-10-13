Serbian coach Slavko Matic has arrived in Ghana to take over the Hearts of Oak vacant head coach role, Kumasi-based Nhyira FM has revealed.

Hearts of Oak are currently without a substantive coach following the dismissal of Samuel Boadu last month together with his backroom staff.

David Ocloo has been named as the assistant coach for the side and was in the dugout when the Phobians suffered a 3-0 defeat against ASR Bamako in the first leg of the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round of games.

The 46-year-old, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has vast experience having managed clubs in Europe, Africa, and Asia arrived in Ghana on Tuesday night at the Kotoka International Airport.

He is currently unattached after leaving Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia a few days ago after an unpleasant start to the 2022-23 season.

Matic played 29 matches in charge of Septemvri where he claimed 12 wins, drew 7, and lost 10 times since taking over in January 2022.

Matic previously worked in Africa where he was head coach of Egyptian club Al-Nojoom FC for a short-term spell.

The former Spartak Moscow and CSKA Sofia player is expected to be at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday when the Phobians tackle AS Real de Bamako in the return leg of the Confederations Cup qualifiers.

Matic has previously handled Serbian sides Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Paver, and FK Sloboda Uzice.

He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.

During his days in China, he was the assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.