It was emotional moment when D-Black and some family members gathered at the cemetery to bury the remains of his elder brother.

D-Black, known privately as Desmond Backmore lost his brother, Stanley Terry Kwame Blackmore, on October 4, 2023.

Stanley’s burial mass was held on Friday, 20 after which he was cremated in France, where he was residing prior to his demise.

His official burial was held on Wednesday, November 29 at the Adukrom Akuapem quarter’s cemetery, next to their late father.

D-Black’s half Ghanaian half English father, John Derek Blackmore passed away on March 14, 2012 at the Tema General Hospital.

Photos and videos D-Black shared captured them in a somber mood while burying the ashes of his brother

We buried my older brothers ashes today next to my dads body today. 💔 Life 💔 pic.twitter.com/aREnskOQfF — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) November 29, 2023

Stanley was the third of ten siblings – George, Tony, Marian, John Derek Jnr, Gilby, Desmond (D-Black), Kevin, Pamela and Kelita Blackmore.

He is survived by a wife and two children.