The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Services has closed down the Bawku Technical Institute after violent clashes with students of Bawku Senior High School.

The incident, according to the Service, occurred on 25 March 2023.

A statement from the outfit explained the closure was upon the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council.

The closure takes immediate effect and students have therefore been ordered to vacate the school premises.

Security services will, therefore, be on hand to evacuate all the students to protect lives and property.

ALSO READ:

Bawku Naba appeals to Prez Akufo-Addo to rename Bawku SHS

Fumbisi Agric SHS closed down over students’ riot

WAEC ‘disowns’ Bolgatanga, Bawku Technical Institutes

However, first-year students will remain on campus to go through registration and orientation until the Easter break.

Parents have been advised to take steps to pick up their wards from school.

Below is the full statement: