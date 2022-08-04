The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has said it cannot take responsibility for the violence that erupted at the Bawku and Bolgatanga Technical Institutes.

This, according to the Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, is because they are not the supervisory body.

“WAEC supervises WASSCE which is for secondary schools and these two schools happen to be technical institutions so we are not in charge of their exams. The supervisory body was formally known as NABPTEX but there has been a change in name.

“The WASSCE we are supervising started on Monday with project work for visual arts students and it has so far been smooth,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty.

Agnes Teye-Cudjoe (Head, Public Affairs, WAEC)

There was chaos at the Bolgatanga Technical Institute on Tuesday after police arrested a number of staff and students over alleged leaked examination questions.

The students started agitating and demanded to see their colleagues as they vandalise school property, including the cars of some management members.

In a related development, students at Bawku Technical Institute also demonstrated against their school management and teachers for not allowing them to use calculators in the exam hall.

The Upper East Regional Security Council has since closed down the two schools with final year students expected to come from their various homes for their exams.