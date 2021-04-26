M&C Properties, a member of M&C Group (Global), has commissioned a 100-bed facility for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at the Bundase Battle Training Camp.

The group’s CEO, Mr Eric Kodi and the Operations Manager Nii Kwao Mansro Larnyoh, who represented the group Chairman, Michael Bartlett-Vanderpuye said the project was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

A brief ceremony to commission the facility was graced by the Chief of Air staff, Air vice Marshal Frank Hanson and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah.

Air vice-Marshal Hanson who was the Guest of Honour in his speech thanked the Management of M&C Properties for the selfless contribution.

He acknowledged their efforts towards improving conditions at the camp in preparing personnel assigned national and international duties.

Mr Kodi on his part in expressed appreciation for the recognition accorded M&C Properties and suggested that a rigid maintenance culture be introduced at the facility to always keep it attractive for entrants.

The Bureau of National Investigations, Accra West Command, headed by Dr Gwen has also benefitted from a conference hall through the benevolence of M&C Properties.