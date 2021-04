A yet-to-be-identified artist has expressed his love for Dancehall King Shatta Wale through his craft.

The artiste made a full-size sculpture of Shatta Wale in a performance mode with his popular silver chains on.

The human-size effigy which was created at a place believed to be a backyard is a replica of the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker.

The sculpture comes at a time Shatta Wale commences his social media break a week after making the announcement.