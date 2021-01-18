President Akufo-Addo has asked laboratories testing suspected Covid-19 cases to immediately update the Ghana Health Service on all its positive cases.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, the President warned that laboratories that are found culpable of holding back records of positive cases will be sanctioned.

“All laboratories, public and private, must supply, in real-time, data on all persons tested on the common platform established by the Ghana Health Service. There will be sanctions against laboratories who fail to comply,” he said.

On his part, Nana Akufo-Addo renewed his pledge to revamp strategies to contain the new surge in the country.

According to him, government has intensified contact tracing, testing and treating of persons who test positive of the virus.

“A considerable number of contact tracers are being mobilised to follow up on contacts of all who test positive,” he stated.

He was confident that with the logistical support government has provided to GHS, cases can be well managed to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

“The provision of adequate medicines, equipment, and personal protective equipment to enable health workers attend to homebased patients is being effected.

“Government is reactivating available treatment and isolation facilities across the country in anticipation of any further increase in infections,” he stated.

Currently, the country has so far recorded 57,714 with 55,592 recoveries and 346 deaths leaving 1,776 active cases.