Burgeoning Ghanaian gospel singer, Onyame Kyeame also known as Gabriel B. A Asamoah, has released his new single titled “Odo”.

The song which is produced by TillGab Productions, lives up to its name as it touches the soul of people who listen to it.

Onyame Kyeame, in Odo, talks about the faithfulness of God as he mentions all of the attributes of the Supreme Being.

He appreciates God’s faithfulness and vowed that he (Onyame Kyeame) will love Him for the rest of his life.

Onyame Kyeame starts the song in Twi but transitions into English in a smooth vibe that brings out all the instrumentals to the hearing of good music lovers.