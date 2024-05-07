Joy News/FM anchor, Emefa Apawu has opened up on how she idolised late BBC broadcaster, Komla Dumor while growing up as a child.

Emefa said she used to write letters to the broadcaster just to tell him how much she admired and wanted to be like him in the journalism field.

Miss Apawu who has been a journalist for almost 2 decades disclosed this to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3.

Her love for Mr Dumor according to her earned her the name, Komla Dumor in SHS.

“These letters found their way to be read live on Joy FM and I also had the opportunity to meet him after JHS just before I entered into OLA Girls.

“He encouraged me not to give up on my journalism passion, especially since my father wanted me to pursue General Science and he used his life and similar experiences he had to go through.

“I didn’t get to work with him but the message he left me has inspired me to date and so his death hit me. Likewise that of late Joy General Manager. These are the two people in the media industry whose death I’m still finding it difficult to get over,” she narrated.

However, Emefa said she always takes solace in the fact that the works and legacies of these personalities live on for people to learn from.

