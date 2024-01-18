Guinness World Record (GWR) contender for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Chef Faila has celebrated Ghanaians for the immense support shown during her 10-day world record attempt.

The chef cooked for 227 hours from January 1st to January 10th, 2024 at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

The event attracted thousands of Ghanaians, celebrities, and public figures including the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, actor Yaw Dabo and many others.

Chef Faila speaking on TV3 said she intends to apply for another record as the first country with the most support on a Guinness World Record event.

“I’m thinking of filling another award for my people with the Guinness World Record to tell them that Ghana for the first time had the most supporting youth and adults come out to support something when it came to the GWR in the whole world so they deserve to be given a plague for that support,” she said.

