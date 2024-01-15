A Ghanaian photographer and content creator, Patrick Amenuvor has officially stopped his Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest-standing marathon by an individual.

He began the journey on January 14, 2024, at the GEM church located in North Legon, and was set to continue until Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Patrick in a statement said his decision to halt his attempt was due to some mistakes he made which might “sabotage his efforts to break the record.”

According to his management, there were some “unforeseen electrical outages and technical complications that disrupted the event during the specified period”.

The photographer however emphasized his commitment to breaking the record stating that, he would soon communicate a new date for his attempt.

His attempt follows recent attempts by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Chef Faila who pursued the GWR for the longest singing marathon by an individual, and the longest cooking marathon by an individual respectively.

Both are awaiting official confirmation of their success from the Guinness World Record.