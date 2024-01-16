A Nigerian man identified as Dauda Abdulfata on Tuesday stopped his 200-hour ironing marathon after he reached 142 hours.

SaharaReporters had reported that Dauda began his goal to break the Guinness World Record for the longest ironing marathon and started the marathon last Wednesday morning at Ganaja Village, Lokoja, Kogi State.

This was seen in a video obtained by SaharaReporters from his team where Dauda was heard saying he took the decision because continuing the marathon would jeopardize his health.

He said, “I appreciate your efforts, your encouragement and your support to see this dream come true. I’m a Kogite, a Nigeria who has broken the 2015 record of 100 hours ironing marathon and already on the set to set mine to 200 and above as promised, but due to report from my health and my medical personnel.

“I deem it fit to let you know, But I know you. You don’t want to hear this. You want to see me go through the 200 hours But health is wealth, and health before anything. My medical team has advised me to put a halt to this and at this juncture. I see you celebrate with me.”

His goal is to break the existing record of 100 hours held by Gareth Sander of the United Kingdom.

Gareth Sanders, 28, a cleaning company manager, broke the world record for non-stop ironing after ironing around 2,000 items and going flat-out for nearly 100 hours in 2015.

SaharaReporters also obtained an acceptance email issued to Dauda by the Guinness World Record allowing him to begin the contest to break the record.

Dauda would need to wait for a review from the GWR to determine if he has successfully become the new world record holder.

The quest to be in the Guinness World Record became very prominent in Nigeria and other African countries when a Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.