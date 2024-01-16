Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has opened the 11th edition of the Jospong Leadership Conference at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoah Fetteh.

The event, which took place on Monday January 15, 2024, drew participants mainly leaders and staff both of the Jospong Group of Companies. Others also joined online from across the country.

Dr. Agyepong commenced the conference by expressing gratitude to God for another successful year and extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, including the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Samanjith Udumalagala, and the CEO of Asian African Consortium, Mrs. Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong.

Before delving into the conference’s theme, Dr. Agyepong took a moment to remember colleagues who departed in the preceding year, emphasizing the importance of unity and remembrance within the Jospong family.

Reflecting on the past 11 years of the leadership conference, Dr. Agyepong highlighted the positive impact of the annual event, attributing its success to the dedication and hard work of the Group’s employees.

The theme for the 2024 Leadership Conference, “Driving Business Excellence through Innovation, Sustainability, and Empowerment,” was unveiled, with a clear message that innovation is crucial for achieving the Group’s vision of becoming a leading business in Africa.

Addressing sustainability, Dr. Agyepong underlined the Jospong Group’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues. The call for collaboration and innovative thinking echoed throughout his speech, emphasizing the need for intentional efforts in sustainable businesses and financial modeling to empower employees and stakeholders.

Capacity building emerged as a key focus, with Dr. Agyepong emphasizing the importance of investing in the Group’s human capital. He highlighted various training programs undertaken in the past year, including international initiatives such as waste recovery and recyclables training in Thailand and participation in global conferences like COP 28.

The Jospong Academy’s role in designing innovative learning programmes has been critical to the growth of the conglomerate.

Speaking on the topic “Empower for Greatness: Igniting Businesses” President of the Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship- International, Baba Mahama asked business owners to simplify and define their missions to employees if they want them empowered.

He said the first place to look for competition was no other place than within once’s organisation.

Mr. Mahama was categorical that excellence could only be achieved when efficiency and effectiveness are are equilibrium.

He said the first customer to an organization was none other than its employees and their satisfaction transcends to the external customer at all times.