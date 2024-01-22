Ghanaian content creator Patrick Amenuvor, who attempted the Guinness World Record for the longest-standing marathon, has spilled the truth about why he quit the attempt.

He said the attempt was not officially approved by the Guinness World Record.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s On A More Serious Note, Patrick Amenuvor disclosed that he did not get enough support as required to purchase the application form, although his team tried.

However, the deadline for the dated attempt on his promotion flyer was swiftly approaching, so he decided to hold the event, the young man added.

Asked by the host, KMJ, if the attempt was officially approved, Mr. Amenuvor said, “No, please, because I was looking for people to help, but I didn’t get any. When the day got closer, we saw that we’d delayed the process. We promised Ghanaians and the flyer was out, so people were expecting it to happen. So I said OK.”

Mr Amenuvor wanted to prove that he was capable of breaking the record despite not getting support from Ghanaians.

Unfortunately, he failed the attempt after standing for about 4 hours on the first day he started.

Since the attempt was unofficial, he and his team assumed their own rules after watching videos of the current record holder.

As to why he could not continue to the fifth day as promised, he said, “It’s because of the light out that happened.”

Patrick Amenuvor announced his decision to embark on a 5-day Stand-A-Thon attempt the first week of January after Afua Asantewaa ended her Sing-A-Thon attempt.

This was to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest standing time held by Akshinthala Seshu Babu from India, who maintained Mahatma Gandhi’s position for 25:01 hours in 2001, 35 hours in 2002, and made a 37-hour attempt in 2015.

Mr. Amenuvor commenced the marathon on Sunday, January 14, 2024, which was originally planned to conclude on the 21st of January but was prematurely terminated after only four hours. Patrick’s goal was to stand continuously for seven days.

However, he has apologised to Ghanaians who entrusted their faith in him to complete the attempt and has assured that he has not given up on his ambition.

The content creator says he will go, prepare properly, and return massively to accomplish his mission. He has therefore called on the public to rally their support behind him when he bounces back.

