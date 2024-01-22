Ghana football icon, Reverend Osei Kofi has charged Black Stars to go all out and beat Mozambique in their final group game.

The Black Stars will clash with the Os Mambas later tonight at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana faced an initial setback with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde and a 2-2 draw against Egypt in their subsequent group match.

Currently occupying the third spot in Group B with just one point, securing a win against Os Mambas is crucial for the team’s advancement to the last 16.

Reverend Osei Kofi, a key member of Ghana’s AFCON-winning squads in 1963 and 1965, speaking to Joy Sports charged the team to fight to secure the much-needed points.

“[Winning against Mozambique] will be the beginning of good things to come. Let’s win the match first,” he said.

Osei Kofi said Ghana’s historically start competitions slowly but remains confident that the team will secure a spot in the next stage.

“Between the two teams, anyone who wins [would] qualify so automatically we have to win. In the beginning, we didn’t do well. We have drawn our last match which means in the next match we are going to win. There are no two ways about that,” he added.

