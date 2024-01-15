Afro-dancehall musician, Article Wan has said he has not lost his relevance in the Ghanaian music industry.

Article Wan ‘On A More Serious Note’ show on the Joy Prime said he only took a break from music to rebrand himself and become better.

“I live in Ghana but at a point in time in my life, I have decided to sit back and rebrand Article Wan because there is a lot of money in music.

“I travel, I hear and see different stuff. It’s a matter of matter, I am not dead yet and I won’t die now. I just have to sit back, work properly and put more effort into my craft, my creativity and come back again,” he said.

Article Wan is currently promoting his new song titled ‘YeYe’.