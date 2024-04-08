Hiplife artiste Article Wan recently teamed up with the popular group Buz Stop Boys to embark on a sanitation campaign across various communities in Accra.

The initiative, aimed at promoting clean and green environments, saw Article Wan actively participating in clean-up exercises alongside the dedicated volunteers.

Taking to Facebook to share his involvement in the campaign, Article Wan expressed his commitment to serving mankind and promoting environmental stewardship.

In his Facebook post, Article Wan wrote, “Today I joined forces with the Buz Stop Boys to help promote a clean, green Environment. This is something that is personal to me, and today was the right day for me to join forces with them (The Buz Stop Boys) to make a difference.”

The Buz Stop Boys, comprised of 10 young male volunteers, have been actively engaged in community mobilization and youth development initiatives focused on sanitation.

Their efforts have garnered widespread recognition on social media, particularly for their impactful clean-up exercises.

MORE: