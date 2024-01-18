Security has been heightened in the Upper East Region following a reported attack by unidentified gunmen in Bawku.

The shootings resulted in the death of two individuals.

The cause of this latest shooting is yet to be determined, as security personnel intensify investigations to prevent any escalation.

This has caused widespread fear in the township.

Police are investigating the matter to bring perpetrators to book.

