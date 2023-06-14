A 60-year-old farmer is in a state of shock after knowing a woman he has been married to for over four decades has been sleeping with another man.

Paa Willie has been married to Awo Tima for 46 years.

He was, therefore, surprised that his wife will deny him as the biological father of their last born.

When the two appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show, Paa Willie laid claim to all the five children he has with Awo Tima.

“I have been providing shelter for the girl since her childhood till date as a father,” insisting he is the biological father.

But Awo Tima, who was called on the show, explained she had a daughter outside of marriage.

“We have been married for so many years with four children, but he is not the father of the fifth daughter,” she declared.

According to the woman, she had the baby after separating from Paa Willie who she accused of bad temperament.

“He held my neck wanting to kill me because I informed him he is not responsible for the girl,” Awo alleged.

Paa Willie, however, denied the two are separated, emphasising that they last had sex two weeks before he was informed he was not the biological father of their daughter.

Mama Efe and the Obra team will support the man to go for a DNA test.

