A 51-year-old man and his son who were reportedly electrocuted have been laid to rest.

The final resting place for Charles Segbezdie-Pongo and his four-year-old son, Fiifi Sefadzi Segbezdie-Pongo, is now the Tema Community 9 cemetery.

The tragic incident occurred on April 4, 2023, when they were electrocuted due to a faulty water heater they were using.

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, a solemn and grief-stricken burial church service took place at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Lorenz Wold Parish in Tema Community 1 to honor their lives.

Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their last respects to the departed souls.

The whole church auditorium was engulfed with grief and sorrow as almost everyone wailed uncontrollably when the casket of the father and son was opened for filling past.

The late Charles Segbezdie-Pongo held a senior position at Perseus Mining Company in the Central Region before his untimely demise.

His sudden passing has left a void in the company and among his colleagues, family who remember him for his dedication and contributions.

During this difficult time, the community has come together to offer support and condolences to the grieving family.

The memory of Charles Segbezdie-Pongo and young Fiifi Sefadzi Segbezdie-Pongo will forever be cherished, and their legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved them