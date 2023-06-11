The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, says his office is not a weapon used for settling scores.

He added that the “OSP does not settle scores on behalf of people.”

“The OSP, at least since I have been in charge of it is not a weapon for settling scores. The OSP does not settle scores,” he said.

“No, you think no one offended me before I became a Special Prosecutor? Why then don’t I use my power and go back and start making the list of all the people who crossed me or the people who fell out of favour with me and start going after them? This is not how we conduct business. The Attorney General is a friend of mine but that doesn’t mean I am going to settle scores for any named individual but if you have your fight with someone in court, that is your kettle of fish,” he added.

He, therefore, described as “preposterous” comments that he is using his office to settle scores for some people by going after the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

According to him, “it was because of such suggestions, I characterised the timing as a ‘luck-less coincidence.”

Mr Agyebeng’s comments come after a section of the public accused the Special Prosecutor of trying to use the former minister as a scapegoat over his leaked report on illegal mining.

In the 36-page report, Mr Boateng cited top officials engaged in illegal mining as well as persons hindering his fight against the canker.

Mr Agyebeng stated that had he invited Prof Boateng first on his list or waited to invite him in December 2023, there would not be such talks.

He noted that the government of the day cannot instruct him to go after people to embarrass them, adding that no one has tried to do that before.

According to him, he does not fear political interference because no one will dare it with him.

He, however, stated that what he feared was the likely interference of chiefs and religious leaders.