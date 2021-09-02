Black Avenue signee, S3fa, is in wild jubilation as she becomes the latest car owner in town.

S3fa has acquired her very first car and she has flooded social media with photos and videos.

The black Kia Salon car was gifted to her by her boss, D-Black, for her loyalty and dedication to the record label.

The Black Avenue team, who are currently on a tour, were stunned when they met the decorated car at the entrance of the hotel they lodged in.

Videos posted captured the moment they were all looking on, confused, until D-Black shouted “surprise” in favour of S3fa.

The E-choke hitmaker burst with an array of emotions; shock, excitement, gratitude and love.

S3fa stated that she is proud of herself and God for helping her achieve the feat she had always dreamt of.

Click to see photos and videos: