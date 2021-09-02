Shocked; this was how Afropop singer and songwriter, Wiyaala, felt when she saw a photo of her lookalike fan.

The resemblance between the duo is too striking that Wiyaala said she cannot ignore.

She has launched a search for the yet-to-be-identified fan, who she teased could be one of her father’s descendants.

She commented on the photo she posted on Facebook that her father has a lot of explanation to do after a fan pointed out that she could be her long lost sibling.

Wiyaala hinted that she would like to have a discussion with the said girl, who is said to be a student of Ola Girls Senior High School.

To the International Sissala lioness, her lookalike fan can mount a stage in her stead, and she would not be exposed as an imposter.

From their punk haircut to their not-so-feminine physique, complexion, diastema, height, the fan is just a photocopy of Wiyaala.

After she posted a collage photo of both, fans had a hard time picking out the real Wiyaala.

Some persons who know the fan have stated that she is also a student model and a musician.