Rufftown Records artiste, Wendy Addo, well known as Wendy Shay, has caught the attention of many social media users with a debut look.

Wendy Shay has been spotted with blonde dreadlocks instead of her usual long braids and wigs.

She outdoored the look in the latest photo shared on her Instagram page and wished her fans a happy new month.

In the photo, which has garnered massive reactions, the songstress wore a black one-strap top as she gives a stern look to the camera.

She wore slight make-up and a choker necklace to complement her look.

Posting the photo, she wrote: The New Wendy Shay #HappyNewMonth #SHAYGANG.