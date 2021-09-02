Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumakuma, has lashed out at the Akufo-Addo led government over the implementation of the One-District, One-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

To her, the policy is a complete failure since the government has decided to allow foreigners to establish the factories instead of empowering Ghanaians or the state to own them in the districts.

“I have not seen any factory in the constituency where I live. This government is always promising but we are yet to see the factories they keep talking about. I doubt they have lived up to their expectations. This 1D1F is a good initiative but in reality, we are not seeing anything.

“These factories have rather turned into warehouses for Chinese companies,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

The 1D1F was an idea conceived by President Akufo-Addo during his campaign in the lead-up to the 2016 general election to build one factory in each district in the country to provide decentralised jobs for the growing unemployed youth in Ghana.

But Madam Kumakuma said though the government has good intentions as long as these initiatives are concerned, it has failed to create jobs for the youth.

“1D1F is a complete failure, because has it provided jobs? What jobs? The youth are still unemployed, it’s not me talking about it, find out, do your research. So many young people on Youth Day, I saw them come to the streets, I see youth getting unemployed and they keep increasing every day and the kind of employment they are even getting,” she added.

