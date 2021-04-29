Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has taken to social media to share a photo of her adorable lookalike younger sister.

The photo of the singer’s sister, identified as Jocelyn Addo was to mark her birthday as she turned a year old.

The singer born Wendy Addo who could not keep calm about how fast her baby sister has grown took to her Instagram page to share her joy.

Wendy prayed for God’s blessings over her life and wished her well in the years ahead.

She wrote: Happy birthday baby J @ladyshaylin. I can’t believe how fast Uve grown 😅May God continue to bless you and become whoever he wants you to be.

