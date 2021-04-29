A 20-year-old man is in the grips of the Berekum police in the Bono region for stealing goats.

According to reports, the suspect, Augustine Nsor allegedly stole about nine goats from Kwasibourkrom, a town near Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality.

At the time of arrest, he had killed all the goats and was transporting them in a taxi to an unknown location.

The Berekum Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Franklin Yevugah, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He explained that, the suspect was busted by the MTTD patrol team at a check point in the area.

Also, Detective Inspector Ephraim Oje who also spoke in an interview revealed that the suspect, Augustine Nsor is a notorious goat thief.

He explained that, the suspect was granted bail on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, only to be re-arrested on Thursday., April 29, 2021.

Detective Inspector Oje shocked at the conduct of Nsor said they will arrange him before court on Friday, April 30, 2021.

