Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor has opened up about how he fell in love with acting despite his background in accounting.

In an interview with Amelley Djosu on a yet-to-be-aired episode of Celeb Biz, he mentioned that he had no intention of venturing into movies.

With a finance background, the actor said he had always envisioned to be an accountant and an entrepreneur while growing up.

However, he said, “I sought of fell into acting. It just happened to be something that I was good at and I was blessed enough that my career went in a particular way. So that was never really the plan. The plan was always to be in businesses or just run my own business but acting just came in and by God’s grace it went well.”

Following his first time in a movie production and subsequent experiences in the movie industry, Mr. Gavor developed so much love for the screens and decided to merge it with his entrepreneurial goals.

The actor cum entrepreneur has been in the movie industry for over a decade and has featured in some famous Nollywood movies including “Obsession.” He has also won the Best Of Nollywood Awards in 2018.

The full interview will be aired this Saturday, September 30 at 5p.m. on the Joy Prime channel. Tune in as the award-winning actor narrates his journey into acting and other aspects of his career life.