Actor and model, Mawuli Gavor says Ghanaians need to quit wasting time talking and embrace the go-getter mindset.

According to him, Ghana possesses all the qualities of a successful nation but is unable to fuse the resources together for the country’s development.

Instead, Mr. Gavor said the majority of citizens’ waste time forming committees to plan, which never manifest, thereby causing the country to miss a lot of opportunities.

The actor made these comments in an interview on Celeb Biz, which is aired on Joy Prime and was hosted by Amelley Djosu.

“We’re very peaceful, hospitable, and have amazing personalities, but if we’re being real with ourselves, we’re not go-getters, and the sooner we realise that and start acknowledging that we have all these amazing qualities and how to add other things to improve, the better for all of us. We spend all of our time in Ghana planning and forming committees…,” he said.

Having stayed and featured in several Nollywood films in the Nigerian movie industry, the producer affirmed that Nigerians take immediate action once an idea is conceptualised.

Mr. Gavor also mentioned that Nigerians are naturally poised in terms of development and innovation, making them one of the poised countries in Africa.

Even though he said they sometimes struggle in the process, they never give up until the execution is successful.

“It’s one of the most fertile places for opportunity, and they have the best. But it’s up to you to decide how to leverage it and do it. So, Nigeria taught me that you can’t sit around and wait for things to come to you; you have to go out there and make things happen for yourself.”

The accountant further added that his ability to establish his company, Play Club Ghana, within approximately 7 months was due to his Nigerian business partner’s aggressive approach to work.

He believes Ghanaians can emulate this, as they are also equally capable of grabbing the opportunities.

The entrepreneur therefore seeks to support the Ghanaian film industry by training young and interested people to garner the zeal to be able to explore for the betterment of the country.

