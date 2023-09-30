Medeama SC coach, Augustine Evans Adotey, says they are not under pressure ahead of their CAF Champions League tie against Horoya AC.

Medeama takes on Guinea’s Horoya AC on Saturday at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on September 30 in the reverse leg.

In the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Yellow and Mavue side recorded a convincing 3-1 win.

Speaking ahead of the clash where the winner progresses to the group stage of the competition, coach Adotey shrugged off the thought of his side being under pressure.

“We are not under pressure. (We have) two goals in our basket; the home team is rather under pressure. All we need to do is to make sure we qualify,” he said.

“So our mission here is to sail through to the next stage be it a draw game, a win or whatever, we want to qualify automatically” he added.

The Ghana Premier League champions will become the first Ghanaian team to make it to the group stage of the tournament in close to a decade since Berekum Chelsea.

It will also be the second time Medeama are reaching the stage of a continental champion after previously achieving the mark in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2016.

