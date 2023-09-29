Former Ebusua Dwarfs and Great Olympics coach, J E Sarpong has cautioned Medeama SC not to adopt a defensive approach in their game against Horoya AC.

The Ghana Premier League will be hosted at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in the reverse leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary games.

Medeama heads into the game with a 3-1 win in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Sarpong, who is a veteran Ghanaian trainer has called on the Yellow and Mauve side to avoid complacency and not to sit deep.

“In Africa, we don’t have an advantage at home or away. “If you go there and you try to sit back, you are in trouble so I expect Medeama to open up and play and face them one one-on-onehe told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“They will be able to qualify and come back but when they sit back and try to absorb pressure with the view that they will go on the counter, you don’t know the Arsenal of those people you are going to play.

They are also playing at home, they are very disciplined. So my advice is that, open up and play but don’t rush when you are playing. Just keep cool and then put your passes together and then don’t rush to go and score, it’s very dangerous. And then when you are going you close your back, that’s the advice I will give to the club,” he added.

Medeama SC must win or record a draw to qualify for the money zone of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Tarkwa-based club will become the first Ghanaian team to make it to the group stage of the tournament in close to a decade since Berekum Chelsea.

It will also be the second time Medeama are reaching the stage of a continental champion after previously achieving the mark in the CAF Confederation Cup in 20216.

