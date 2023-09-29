Medeama SC and Dreams FC will hope to book a place in the money zone of the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup respectively this weekend.

Medeama, who are the Ghana Premier League champions after recording a 3-1 win over Horoya AC in the first leg of the second round of qualifiers will be hosted at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in the return leg on Saturday, September 30, with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Yellow and Mauve side will need a draw to make it to the group phase of the Champions League for the first time in the history of the club.

Medeama SC have confirmed that Manuel Mantey and Theophilus Anobah has been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

We have arrived in Conakry-Guinea for the second-leg of our crucial CAF Champions League decider against Horoya AC on Saturday.



Medeama SC – 22/23 GPL Champions

Meanwhile, Dreams, who are FA Cup winners will also face Kallon FC in the reverse this weekend after a 2-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Still Believe lads will be hosted at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia on Saturday, September 30 with kick-off also scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Our squad flying out to Liberia to face FC Kallon in the 2nd leg CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.
DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS

Dreams FC must ensure they don’t concede or must win to qualify for the group phase of the Confederations Cup for the first time in their history.