Medeama Sporting Club are a game away from securing qualification to play in the group stages of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauve on Sunday afternoon locked horns with Guinean outfit Horoya AC in the first leg of the final playoff round of the CAF inter-club competition at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League side despite threatening their opponent’s goal post ended the first session of the game goalless.

However, after recess, Nana Kofi Babil equalised in the 58th minute to give Medeama SC the lead.

Later in the 65th minute, Nurudeen Abdulai also found the back of the net of Horoya AC to double the lead for the hosts.

Four minutes later, a thunderbolt strike from Kofi Asmah sealed a 3-1 victory for Medeama SC.

The only consolation goal for Horoya AC was scored in the 89th minute.

⌚️| FT’



🟣MED 3-1 HOR🔴



Massive win here at the Cape Coast Stadium 🏟️ #Nevergiveup #MedeamaHoroya pic.twitter.com/GDTGsw9Zls — Medeama SC – 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) September 17, 2023

The Ghana Premier League champions now have a big advantage heading into the second-leg encounter against Horoya AC next weekend.

Medeama will need a draw or a win to make it to the group phase of the CAF Champions League.

Evans Adotey and his charges will be hosted at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in the return leg on Sunday, September 30.