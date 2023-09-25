President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker has unequivocally said his side will qualify to the money zone of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions are in the second round of the preliminary round of games.

In the first leg against Horoya AC at the Cape Coast Stadium, Medeama SC recorded a 3-1 win.

Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah scored for the home side before Lamine Fofana scored the consolation goal for the visitors in added time.

Ahead of the return leg, Mr Armah Parker believes Medeama will play in the money zone of the CAF’s elite competition.

“Thank God once the government is behind us surely corporate bodies are also coming to support us because the result is in but it has left with one step then we cross it,” he told Peace FM.

“God willing we will cross it we are looking at this week Thursday the team will leave Accra for Guinea to prepare for the match which will kick off on Saturday. We will qualify because we want to honour Ghana,” he added.

Medeama SC are expected to leave the shores of Ghana for the return game at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Saturday, September 30 with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

