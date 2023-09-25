With great sadness, we receive the shocking news of the passing of Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the former Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region. Mr. Okyem Aboagye was more than a politician; he was a humble public servant who left an enduring mark on the Ghanaian political landscape.

During his tenure in Ghana’s Parliament, I had the privilege of interacting with Mr. Okyem Aboagye as a Parliamentary Correspondent for Adom FM and Adom TV.

He possessed an admirable quality – an unwavering willingness to engage with journalists on matters of national importance. He never declined my requests for interviews for my media outlet, demonstrating openness and accessibility that made him a valuable resource for journalists seeking to inform the public.

What truly distinguished Mr. Okyem Aboagye was his exceptional ability to simplify complex economic concepts and government policies. He had a unique gift for breaking down intricate economic terms into plain, relatable language that ordinary Ghanaians could understand and appreciate. His commitment to ensuring that his constituents and the nation as a whole comprehended government policies was commendable.

Ghana has lost not only a former Member of Parliament but also a dedicated government spokesperson on finance. His contributions to the development of his constituency and his active role in Parliament were evident in the respect and admiration he earned from his peers and constituents alike. To honor his exceptional service, a selected group of the Parliamentary Press Corps visited him in his constituency on June 30, 2019, in Bantama.

In May 2018, the late MP joined the current first deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, and other dignitaries at a workshop organized by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Prampram. He commended the GRA for organizing a training workshop on the Tax Identification Number (TIN) and the importance of paying taxes for members of the Parliamentary press corps.

Daniel Okyem Aboagye’s political journey was marked by dedication and resilience. He secured victory in the 2016 general elections, earning the trust of his constituents. However, in June 2020, he faced the challenge of retaining his party’s nomination and subsequently, his parliamentary seat. Although he lost in the primaries to Francis Asenso-Boakye, who now represents Bantama in Parliament, his legacy remains intact as a devoted public servant who tirelessly served his constituency and nation.

Today, we remember Daniel Okyem Aboagye for his commitment to bridging the gap between government policies and the public’s understanding. He leaves behind a void that will be challenging to fill, but his legacy of service and dedication will inspire us all to strive for a better Ghana.

Rest in eternal peace, Daniel Okyem Aboagye. You will be deeply missed, but your contributions will never be forgotten.