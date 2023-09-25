Former coordinator of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team in the Greater Accra Region, Sylvester Tetteh, has reacted to Alan Kyerematen’s decision to break away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and run as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mr. Tetteh on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, expressed his regret over the development and emphasized that it will be a test of the NPP’s unity.

He stated that, though he supported Mr. Kyerematen’s bid to become the NPP’s flagbearer, he remains committed to the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.

Mr. Tetteh made it clear that his loyalty lies with the NPP and pledged his commitment to work to ensure the party retains power.

He said it will not be prudent to follow an independent candidate when you can join a united political party.

Mr. Tetteh maintained that, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the one who holds the party’s future.

