Medeama SC, Evans Augustine Adotey has insisted that they will prove why they are representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League against Horoya AC.

The Ghana Premier League champions having recorded an impressive 3-1 win in the first leg of the second round of the preliminary games at the Cape Coast Stadium will be hosted at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in the return leg on Saturday, September 30.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Coach Adotey warned Horoya AC that Medeama SC will not give the hosts an easy game.

He said his team will be fighting for a clean sheet to ensure qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

“Preparation is almost set. As a coach of Medeama Sporting Club, I have a responsibility and that is to ensure Medeama sails through to the next round, I mean the group stages. A win tomorrow will prove why Medeama is representing Ghana and a draw will automatically qualify my team to the next stage. So come tomorrow I want to make sure I keep a clean sheet just to make the game a mere formality” coach Adotey said.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

