Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah graced a lavish wedding in the United States of America as one of the impeccably dressed guests.

The renowned female style influencer showcased her impeccable fashion sense in a stunning lace dress with a touch of fur, exuding elegance at the destination wedding.

The 39-year-old screen icon, Jackie Appiah, radiated charm and allure as she sported a center-parted, glossy hairstyle that perfectly framed her face.

Her well-defined brows added to her exquisite look as she beamed with joy, creating a radiant and captivating presence during the video shoot.